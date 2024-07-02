Baby was with murder-accused after mum went missing, family claims

Amber Haigh's baby was with her alleged murderer when her family found out she had disappeared, a key witness has testified in court.
Raymond Horace Harding, the partner of Ms Haigh's great aunt Stella Nealon, made the revelation in the Wagga Supreme Court on Monday.
Mr Harding and Ms Nealon lived on Huntleigh Road at Kingsvale in the mid-1990s when their great-niece Amber Haigh came to live with them.
The couple lived just up the road from couple Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves, who are on trial for the murder of Ms Haigh in early June 2002.
The crown prosecution alleges Mr and Mrs Geeves killed the then 19-year-old to get custody of her baby.
That baby, the court has previously heard, was fathered by Mr Geeves.
The couple, who were the last to see Ms Haigh alive, drove Ms Haigh to Campbelltown Railway Station on June 5 with the intention to visit her father who was in hospital, Mr Geeves told police in mid-June 2002.
Testifying in court on Monday, Mr Harding recalled he received a "big shock" when he heard Ms Haigh had gone missing.
"(Amber's) mother rung Stella and she told me. That's how I found out," he said.
Mr Harding was also questioned about the whereabouts of Ms Haigh's child when the news of her disappearance broke.
He revealed the child - then about six months old - was "with Robert Geeves" at the time.
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr then asked about how devoted Ms Haigh was to her child.
"Amber wouldn't let anyone do anything for ... the kid," Mr Harding said.
"Amber was a good mother."
Mr Kerr also questioned Mr Harding about a previous baby Ms Haigh had after a sexual relationship with one of her own relatives - and his nephew - Paul Harding.
Mr Harding recalled he was "very disgusted" at becoming aware of the situation and told the court while Ms Haigh didn't initially want to get rid of the baby, her mother Rosalind Wright wanted it aborted.
Mr Harding said he raised concerns with his niece the child could be "deaf, blind ... (or) anything" and that after "a lot of talking" she changed her mind and agreed to abort the baby.
He said after the termination in Canberra, Ms Haigh "wasn't too bad".
"(Amber was) a bit sore for a few days but came all right," he said.
A second witness, Richard Allbutt, was also questioned about the teen mum's relationship with the son she had with Robert Geeves when he took the stand on Monday.
Mr Allbutt lived with his partner in a cottage on Mr Harding and Ms Nealon's property in about 1995, when Ms Haigh came to live with her great-aunt.
The couple moved away from Kingsvale and into the Young township shortly after she arrived, the Wagga court heard.
He said this eventually came to pass after a chance meeting with Ms Haigh and her baby down the street in 2002.
About this time the teen came and lived with the couple for a week, during which Mr Allbutt observed she was very attached and attentive to her child.
"She wouldn't leave her baby with anyone whatsoever," he told the court.
The trial continues.
