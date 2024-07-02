The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stray bullet blasts into North East home while family, including boy, asleep

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 2 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyhu farmer Mark Hodge, pictured with his dog Doc, was sleeping in his home with his family when a straight bullet shot through his roof. Picture by Mark Jesser
Moyhu farmer Mark Hodge, pictured with his dog Doc, was sleeping in his home with his family when a straight bullet shot through his roof. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sleeping family members have come within just two metres of being hit by a stray bullet at a rural property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.