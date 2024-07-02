Stray bullet blasts into North East home while family, including boy, asleep

Sleeping family members have come within just two metres of being hit by a stray bullet at a rural property.
Mark Hodge was asleep in his Moyhu home and heard a loud bang when the rifle round was fired through his roof, landing on his floor.
His wife and son were also in the Hodges Lane home and were left shaken by the ordeal, which occurred about 10.25pm, June 24.
Police were notified and are investigating the late night incident, with the bullet seized for examination.
"We're a bit shocked just thinking about what could have happened," Mr Hodge said.
"We were all asleep and there was a loud bang and we noticed part of our ceiling was on the floor.
"We looked up and there was a bullet hole in the roof."
Mr Hodge's wife was upset, particularly by the thought the bullet could have struck her 11-year-old boy.
"We're assuming it's an accident - we've got nothing to think it was targeted - but it's disappointing that someone was so careless," he said.
"It was about two metres from where we were sleeping.
"There was a bullet hole about the size of a five cent coin."
Mr Hodge has a firearms licence.
He said safety should be the number one concern for those using guns.
"When you do your licensing course, one of the main things they tell you is to make sure you know your backdrop behind what you're shooting," he said.
"Safety is number one."
The property has been in the family since 1962 and Mr Hodge said while there were occasionally gunshots heard in the area, nothing like this had happened before.
Wangaratta Detective Senior Constable James Howarth is investigating the incident.
"The home is surrounded by paddocks and it's likely the person who fired the shot hasn't been aware it's impacted this house," he said.
"It's a reminder for people shooting to make sure they identify their target and backdrop when shooting.
"Some bullets can travel a long way.
"There were no injuries but it could have been a lot worse."
The detective is urging anyone with information to contact Wangaratta police on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
