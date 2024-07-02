Chemist Warehouse worker stole $3000 in goods before being sacked

A Chemist Warehouse worker who stole $3000 worth of goods from the business was involved in a significant breach of trust, the Wodonga court has heard.
Katherine Gilson was told by magistrate Peter Dunn on Tuesday, July 2, she was at risk of being sent to jail.
"I mean, it's not just one packet of jelly beans," he said.
Mr Dunn said the offending had taken place between November 2023 and January 2024.
Once detected by Wodonga police, Gilson was fired.
The court didn't heard which Chemist Warehouse outlet had employed her.
"Ms Gilson was a person who was in a position of trust," the magistrate said.
Lawyer Marcel White sought an adjournment to take a "mitigatory sort of approach" in the case and agreed it was an "ongoing and continuous breach of trust".
He submitted jail wasn't appropriate and a corrections order could be imposed.
The case, which involves charges of shopstealing and obtaining property by deception, will return on August 6.
