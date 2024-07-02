The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Chemist Warehouse worker stole $3000 in goods before being sacked

By Court Reporter
July 2 2024 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sacked Chemist Warehouse employee Katherine Gilson was told in Wodonga court she was at risk of being jailed. File photo
Sacked Chemist Warehouse employee Katherine Gilson was told in Wodonga court she was at risk of being jailed. File photo

A Chemist Warehouse worker who stole $3000 worth of goods from the business was involved in a significant breach of trust, the Wodonga court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.