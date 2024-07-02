Blues and Bulldogs both bolster lists before the clearance deadline

Upper Murray league heavyweights Cudgewa and Bullioh have both landed some surprise signings before the clearance deadline.
The Blues have welcomed back best and fairest winner Darcy McKimmie alongside power forward Nick Brockley.
Both played against Bullioh last weekend.
In a boost to their big man stocks, the Bulldogs have added disgruntled Wahgunyah coach Chris Willis who played his first match at the kennel last weekend.
Bullioh coach Clint Brunnenmeyer has also lured Hay teammates Simon Bunyan and Daniel Gash to the club who he played alongside last year.
The pair also played last weekend.
Cudgewa co-coach Dayne Carey was delighted to welcome back McKimmie and Brockley ahead of the fast-approaching finals series with only three rounds left in the home and away season.
"Brockley was always going to come back this season, we just weren't too sure when," Carey said.
"Obviously he will give us another avenue to goal and a different dimension in attack because he is quick, strong overhead and he can also be dangerous when the ball hits the ground.
"He is a proven performer in the Upper Murray league.
"Darcy also wanted to finish off the year at Cudgewa after having a few family issues.
"He was our best player last season so it was music to my ears when he said he wanted to come back.
"Darcy was ultra-consistent last year and will slot into our midfield nicely.
"We thought Bullioh would try and get a couple of late signings which they did.
"So we just tried to recruit a few players that love our club and we love having them.
"We want locals, we didn't go chasing big name recruits, just tried to get a few locals back."
The inclusion of McKimmie and Brockley who both played in Cudgewa's flag last year is a massive boost to the Blues claiming back-to-back flags.
McKimmie joined Mitta United this season after a breakout season for the Blues in the midfield last year.
He won the Blues' best and fairest and also finished top-three in the league medal won by Tumbarumba's Jim Waters.
Brockley is a prolific goalkicker who averaged five goals a season last year and played one match for Lake Cargelligo earlier this year.
Cudgewa won the flag last year after going through the season undefeated and are on a 23-match winning streak.
They have defeated the Bulldogs by five, two and 34-points in their three encounters so far this season.
Brunnenmeyer said Bunyan and Gash were good mates of his who he had previously played with.
"Simon and Daniel are good mates of mine and I played with Simon at Lavington a few years ago and Hay last year," Brunnenmeyer said.
"I played alongside Daniel at Hay as well, Simon will play up forward and Daniel down back.
"Chris Willis also played last weekend, I just heard he was looking for a new club so I gave him a call.
"Hopefully he will finish the year off with us."
