Stolen car-related charge laid against man involved in high-speed pursuit

An additional charge has been laid against a man who admitted taking police on a pursuit from Wodonga into Albury that ended with the vehicle catching on fire.
This was revealed when John Wayne Payne fronted Albury Local Court on Tuesday, July 2, appearing via a video link to Junee jail.
He was dressed in prison greens with his shoulder-length hair pulled back in a pony tail.
Wayne sat quietly during the mention of his case, his arms remaining crossed as he slouched back into his chair.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told Payne was facing a fresh charge of knowingly drive a stolen conveyance over the incident from back on May 20.
While Payne has admitted to taking off from police in what was a high-speed pursuit, he denies stealing the vehicle and resisting police.
The Nissan Pathfinder driven by Payne was hit by road spikes, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Defence lawyer Jesse Sinclair said the brief of evidence in the case had been served on the Aboriginal Legal Service's Redfern office in Sydney.
Mr Sinclair asked for an extra two weeks to allow police to provide video footage from a body-worn camera from the day of Payne's arrest.
The file, he said, was too large to be attached to an email so needed to be posted.
Mr Sinclair said the additional time would allow the defence to reply to this additional brief item by July 16.
A hearing involving Payne has been set down for August 15.
Payne was just one of 54 arrests carried out that week in May in a NSW and Victoria Police operation involving high-speed pursuits, outlaw motorbike gangs and drug dealers.
Payne, wanted man Braedon Williams - who had charges before the same court earlier this week - and three women were taken into custody outside The Scots School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.