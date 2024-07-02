Case against accused arsonist 'close to a deal' between Crown and defence

An "agreed position" between the prosecution and defence will allow a Lavington man to be committed for sentence for setting fire to a former motel.
That was revealed during a brief appearance by Luke Anthony Tyrell in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, July 2.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Michael Camerer told Albury court deputy registrar Caitlin Howard that such a position "has been reached".
But Mr Camerer said a committal to the District Court for sentence would have to wait while a couple of matters pertaining to the case were finalised.
With that, Ms Howard adjourned the matters against Tyrell to a committal mention on July 16.
At the most recent mention of Tyrell's case two weeks ago, it was not yet known whether the matter would proceed to the District Court by way of trial or sentence.
Tyrell, 29, made no comment during the mention of his case during the Local Court list call over.
He had been arrested soon after allegedly setting fire to the former Coach House Motel on July 31, 2023, then spent about a month in custody before securing bail.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the blaze, which was attended by firefighters about 11am.
The former motel, which had long been turned into private rental, was gutted.
Tyrell is facing three charges of damage property by fire or explosion over the incident, along with three domestic violence-related charges of intimidation, malicious damage break and enter commit serious indictable offence, possess a prohibited drug and destroying property with intention of endangering life.
The property operated as a motel until the Hume Highway bypass of Albury was built in the mid-2000s.
