Man twice strangled pregnant partner unconscious, attacked woman, 60

A man who twice strangled his pregnant partner and punched her 60-year-old female relative has been jailed, with a Wodonga magistrate "absolutely horrified" by the offending.
Zak Cheep and the victim were at her Lawrence Street home on May 26 last year when an argument started.
Cheep accused the woman, who was 12 weeks pregnant, of seeing other people while he was in jail.
He put his hands around her throat and squeezed her to the point she couldn't breathe.
Cheep let go and the victim fell to the ground before Cheep sat on top of her.
The following morning, he again verbally abused her, put his hands around her throat, and choked her out for one minute.
She lost consciousness and fell to the ground before Cheep again put his weight on her, smashed $200 worth of items in the house, and prevented her from leaving.
She messaged her mother and said "Zak just strangled me" and a relative called triple zero.
The family member attended and Cheep prevented his partner from leaving.
His attention turned to the 60-year-old woman who arrived and he punched her in the face and smashed her phone.
Cheep's partner had bruising over her body and there were concerns she might lose her unborn child.
He threatened to kill himself if police got involved.
Police attended the Lawrence Street home to arrest Cheep at 10am on May 30.
He held a knife to his throat and made threats, with negotiations spanning more than an hour before he walked out.
He headbutted a brick wall on his way out and continued to threaten self harm.
Despite being taken into custody, the threats continued from prison.
Cheep repeatedly called his partner from jail and pressured her to withdraw her police statement.
She did so, and Cheep was charged and jailed on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He had served about 400 days of a 14-month jail term for that charge, with Wodonga magistrate Megan Casey now increasing that sentence for the assaults.
"Very serious and relevant priors," she noted.
"It's an incredibly concerning matter."
The court heard he started using drugs and drinking at age 12.
Police prosecutor Stuart Pritchard said rehabilitation needed to be undertaken to address the "continuing cycle of violence".
Ms Casey warned Cheep his actions "cannot ever be repeated".
"Mr Cheep, can I say I was absolutely horrified by the summaries that were read to me today, and it is nothing short of a miracle that your partner remains supportive of you in light of the things that were done to her," she said.
"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and cannot ever be repeated."
The magistrate urged Cheep, next time, to "remove yourself from the situation rather than respond with violence".
Ms Casey added two months to the 14 month minimum sentence recently imposed on Cheep in the County Court.
