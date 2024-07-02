Power face an anxious wait after prized recruit hurts knee

Prized CDHBU recruit George Sandral will have scans on Wednesday to determine whether he will play again this year.
Sandral, who has already undergone two knee reconstructions, injured the same knee against Henty last weekend.
Power coach, Kyle Docherty, said Sandral will travel to Wagga on Wednesday for a MRI with the club hoping their popular assistant coach can avoid the shattering outcome of a third ruptured ACL.
"George has obviously done an ACL twice on the same knee but we don't know much else until the results of the scans come through," Docherty said.
"We have all got our fingers and toes crossed that it is not his ACL again and he can escape with some damage around the ACL.
"George is in pretty good spirits considering and he managed to get booked in for an MRI in Wagga on Wednesday.
"So we will see what happens later this week."
Any long-term injury to Sandral would be a savage blow to the Powers flag credentials.
Sandral is a consistent ball-winner in the midfield but has also impressed with his leadership both on and off the field since joining the merged identity from Billabong Crows.
The Power look assured of a finals berth for a second year in a row, sitting fourth with a 7-4 record after 11 rounds.
They play bottom-placed Brock-Burrum this weekend ahead of the general bye the following week.
The Power could regain clever forward Corey Smith against the Saints who has missed the past two rounds with concussion protocols.
They could also be boosted by the return of solidly built midfielder Rohan Heasley in the countdown to finals.
"Rohan is keen to play again after the general bye," Docherty said.
"He has been training for a marathon which is on this weekend in Queensland.
"After the bye Rohan will potentially play most of the games.
"We have pencilled in Osborne after the bye which would be good timing, particularly if George is going to be out.
"George leaves a big hole in our midfield if he doesn't play but Rohan would be a perfect replacement.
"I think he only played 10 matches for us last year and finished high up in the league vote count so he is a proven performer at this level."
