Takeaway owners will miss that bit of banter with the fish and chips

After 16 years of serving Border residents fish and chips, a Wodonga couple has listed their takeaway business for sale.
Wilson St Store owners Steve "Macca" and Kath McLennan plan to step away from the business to spend more time with family and on their catering venture.
Mr McLennan said the staff had become like family to him.
"It's been a great journey," he said.
"And there's been some great people along the way that Kath and I have met through the store and we've built a lot of friendships."
Mr McLennan was inspired to first buy the business by his father-in-law, Con, who had been in the takeaway industry for about 40 years but who doubted he'd cope.
"He said to me, 'mate, you'll never be able to do this because you like your sport too much'," he said.
"In this industry it's 70 to 80 hours a week, so it's hard work.
"I managed to do it, which was fine through having some great staff."
He said his father-in-law however was his rock, supporting him through the start of the business.
Once yellow and blue, the now red and white store was designed out of Mr McLennan's love for the Sydney Swans and has been expanded during the couple's time owning the shop.
"When we first bought the store, it was a little bit like a little dog box," he said.
"And we put on another half the size of what we had with new equipment and a sort of an open area for preparations out the back."
Mr McLennan grew up with a father who was a full-time fireman, with an additional part-time job so was often away from home.
Now the Wilson Street Store owner is reflecting back on that time, and moving on from the business to spend more time with his three sons, Adam, Josh and Will McLennan, who have grown up with the shop.
The Wodonga resident has met many "characters" through his time at the store and values loyalty.
"I look after people that treat me with respect, get looked after, regardless of who you are and what you are," he said.
The couple will also be working on their catering business, Macca's Catering and have three food trucks on the road.
"It's probably one of the best things I've ever done, we are out of control!" he said with a grin.
The store owner is going to miss the banter and conversations with customers, with many fond memories to look back on.
He is willing to stick around once the "iconic shop" is sold, to help the new owners settle in.
"It has taken a fair bit of not so much manpower, but man and woman power to keep it afloat," he said.
He is also thankful for the support of his family, staff and customers.
Worker Debbie McRae has spent 25 years working at the takeaway store, spending the past 16 years with the McLennans.
She said she would be sad to see them leave.
"It's probably the greatest part of my working life," she said.
"Without a doubt they have seen me through some pretty tough times and they've always been there, no matter what, no questions."
The Wodonga resident said forming such a close relationship with colleagues could be rare.
She has worked nearly every Good Friday at the store, only missing when she was in hospital.
"I have seen it go from this tiny little shop to this," she said.
"If anybody could spend a day with him (Mr McLennan) and see what comes out of this little shop, it will blow their mind, it will completely blow their mind.
"Not many people get that stamina to keep going and 16 years is a pretty big effort, it's huge."
The business is listed for $400,000 plus stock at valuation with Elder's Real Estate Wodonga and has an approximate turnover of $1 million per annum.
