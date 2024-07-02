The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Sedgwick's emotional tribute to 'Copes' after shock passing

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 2 2024 - 8:35pm, first published 7:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nico Sedgwick has revealed he is playing for Lavington this season because of the influence of Peter Copley. Picture by Mark Jesser
Nico Sedgwick has revealed he is playing for Lavington this season because of the influence of Peter Copley. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington's Nico Sedgwick swapped jumper numbers last weekend in an emotional tribute to long-time family friend Peter Copley who suddenly passed away last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.