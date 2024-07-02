Sedgwick's emotional tribute to 'Copes' after shock passing

Lavington's Nico Sedgwick swapped jumper numbers last weekend in an emotional tribute to long-time family friend Peter Copley who suddenly passed away last week.
Sedgwick swapped his No. 62 for Copley's No. 26 which he wore winning two flags with Lavington in 1983 and 1986.
It was an emotional week for Sedgwick after the shock passing of Copley who revealed his mother, Veronica, suggested he wear Copley's former number.
"Mum came up with the idea to wear Copes' number which I thought would be a fitting tribute to the great man," Sedgwick said.
"Mum and Pete's wife, Jo, are best friends which most people would know.
"It was an emotional moment for me running out on the ground on Saturday, but I'm glad that I did it.
"I rate it as one of the best things that I have ever done during my footy career."
Copley also coached Holbrook to a flag in 1991 where Sedgwick's father, Chris, was a premiership teammate.
"Dad and Cope's have been best mates for as long as I can remember," Sedgwick said.
"Copes and I also became close and it was like me hanging out with one of my 30-year-old mates to be honest.
"We used to stir each other up and have a few beers and spent a month together at Bermagui over Christmas.
"We played golf every day and then went to the pub most nights and played pool.
"Everyone knows how much of a competitive beast Copes was when it comes to sport and I'm the same so we always were both trying our hardest to win.
"I will admit he was a better pool player than me but I got him on the golf course.
"The main reason I'm at Lavington this year is because of Copes.
"I was thinking of playing for Holbrook because I was playing a bit of golf with Copes and AB Mackinlay.
"But then Copes pushed me towards playing with Lavington, so that's the main reason why I'm here."
Sedgwick revealed he was also close to following Copley to Thurgoona in 2016 while he was playing at Brock-Burrum.
Copley led the Bulldogs to their maiden flag in the TDFL alongside co-coach Jamarl O'Sullivan.
"I actually signed at Thurgoona and did a handshake deal with Copley," he said.
"I had a few meetings with Thurgoona and then bailed out on the big fella.
"Thurgoona won the flag that season and so did Brock-Burrum so it worked out well.
"But he never let me live it down that I shook hands with him to play at Thurgoona and would often remind me that he had one over me.
"In the end I couldn't do it to Luke Schilg and Luke Brauer and leave Brock-Burrum.
"I'm going to miss Copes so much."
