Farmers 'smashed around the ears politically'

"Australian farmers are among the best in the world."
That's the view of Ray Harrington, a national farming legend, during his visit to the southern Riverina.
Speaking to Jodie O'Sullivan, Mr Harrington urged everyone to get behind the people who put food on our table.
In Border sport, tributes to the late Peter Copley continue after his sudden death, with Lavington's Nico Sedgwick swapping jumper numbers on the weekend in an emotional nod to his long-time family friend.
"I rate it as one of the best things that I have ever done during my footy career," he told Brent Godde.
And a North East family are counting their blessings after a stray bullet came within two metres of them while they slept. Read Blair Thomson's report here.
There's plenty more news from court, property, business and the community in our headlines below.
Thanks for reading and best wishes for your Wednesday.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.