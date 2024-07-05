Enjoy idyllic rural lifestyle on Browns Plains

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a property where you can enjoy tropical beach vibes in an idyllic countryside haven with mountain views.
'Hillview' is a 23-hectare property that has been well-maintained. Selling agent Alisha Fielder said it is a rural lifestyle property ideally located within easy commuting distance of the major regional centres of Albury and Wodonga.
"[The home is] perfect for working professionals, families, hobby farmers and retirees," she said.
'Hillview is also close to the magnificent Murray River and Rutherglen wine district with award-winning wineries and restaurants just a stone's throw away.
Location aside, the home itself is a comfortable sandstone brick residence which has everything a family could need.
It includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate office which could be used as a fourth bedroom, modern kitchen, multiple living zones, outdoor entertaining area and inground swimming pool.
Meticulously presented, the sandstone residence is finished with a colourbond roof.
The master bedroom comes complete with ensuite, and it and two other bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.
Those working from home will enjoy the separate office, which could also serve as a fourth bedroom if needed.
The kitchen is well-equipped with modern appliances, and is part of the open plan space with multiple living areas.
Cosy ambience is created with a gas log fireplace, and temperature control is further enhanced with underfloor gas heating and evaporative cooling throughout.
Stepping outside, you'll discover the alfresco area which is a large, covered outdoor entertaining space where you can bask in the sweeping views of the district.
This area also overlooks the inground fibreglass salt water swimming pool, complete with a secure fence ensuring safety.
Further improvements include a two-vehicle garage and lockable machinery shed.
The land itself is mainly cleared, comprising of flat to undulating topography, and has been divided sensibly into three large and two smaller paddocks.
It is well-suited to livestock grazing and small scale pasture or cropping activities for those looking to keep their hand in, or begin, their agricultural ventures.
Alisha said the property would also be perfect for equine pursuits and boutique grazing enterprises.
