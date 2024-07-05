Stunning family home overlooking city lights

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Overlooking the city lights of Albury and Wodonga, this expansive home is ideal for growing families or those who love to entertain.
The heart of this home is undoubtedly the master chef kitchen with sleek stone bench tops, a 900mm upright cooker, walk-in pantry, and an abundance of storage options.
The kitchen flows seamlessly into the living areas, making it the perfect space to host family gatherings or entertain. Grab the popcorn and bunker down in your dedicated theatre room, complete with a roof-mounted projector.
With five spacious bedrooms, the master suite offers a luxurious experience including a beautifully renovated ensuite.
Year-round comfort is assured with evaporative cooling and gas ducted heating throughout, with an additional split system in the master bedroom and main living area, plus a wood heater for those cooler months.
Step outside into your own private oasis on a beautifully landscaped 2300m2 allotment. With substantial drainage work and a flat lawn area, the space is ample for children to play or guests to gather.
Nature lovers will also appreciate the home's setting. Backing onto walking paths and a nature belt, which adds to the tranquillity and privacy of the home.
Solar heating to the pool means extended use throughout the year. An undercover area comes complete with a gas point for BBQs making it perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.
The home includes an advanced alarm system which can be linked to smartphones.
