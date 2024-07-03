Critical injuries reported in North East crash which left nine hospitalised

Multiple people were rushed to hospital following a serious crash near Mount Buller.
Emergency services were called to a collision on Mount Buller Road in Mirimbah just after 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 2.
Seven patients were transported to Northeast Health Wangaratta and two patients were taken to Mansfield Hospital.
On Wednesday, July 3, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said one patient, transported to Wangaratta, is still believed to be in a critical condition.
In other police news, officers are investigating how a stray bullet went into a Mohyu property and a dumped car has been set on fire at Staghorn Flat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.