Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 6-7

With the largest ski field in Victoria, Falls Creek offers terrain to suit every skier or boarder with more than 90 runs accessed by 15 lifts. Join a lesson with one of their experienced instructors or try something different and go night skiing. On Saturday nights Wombats Ramble lights up to keep you making turns while the mountain prepares to sleep.
Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud is the theme of NAIDOC 2024. Musician, First Nations activist and TV personality Isaac Compton will join the line-up in Wodonga. He is a Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man born at Griffith. Compton has opened for Justice Crew, Troy Cassar-Daley and Paul Kelly for the 50th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides. His cultural connections have seen him link with his mob, the well-known Muggera Cultural Dance Group. Muggera and Compton performed at the launch of the 2019 NRL season and won the famous Dance Rites competition the same year. Albury Wodonga NAIDOC Main Event will also feature Waggara Dance Group, Albury Aboriginal Women's Dance Group, Dinawan's Connection and Miliyan Mob. There will be live entertainment from the Quinn Brothers and The Muirs. Browse stalls galore and join workshops. Everyone is welcome.
Since 2018, Women of Wit has showcased the best new, emerging and established women in stand-up comedy. Live on stage at The Cube Wodonga for the first time, the line-up will feature an impressive array of talent including Prue Blake (RAW Comedy winner 2021); Patti Fawcett (Class Clowns winner 2019); He Huang (Comedy Festival Allstars); and Alex Ward (Comedy Festival Gala, Have You Been Paying Attention?). This showcase is produced by Comedy Victoria, with support from Mulqueen Creative & Print, Tough Cookie Marketing and Emporium Creative Hub. Tickets: The Cube Wodonga
Learn how to fix your broken items and save them from landfill. This month's repair tables will be woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing/textiles, device help and costume jewellery. The battery-operated appliances desk will not be available. Volunteers for repairs, reception and kitchen are still needed, inquiries through the Facebook page or simply turn up. Repair Cafe is a free service but a donation is appreciated. There is a limit of three items a person. Free cuppa and cake, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au
The Bald Archy Prize, an irreverent counterpoint to the prestigious Archibald Prize, was established in 1994 to poke fun at prominent figures in Australia's public eye. The exhibition will be open at Holbrook daily until Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is $10 at the door. The exhibition has been organised by the Rotary Club of Holbrook with all proceeds to go to community projects.
Hosted by Aussie Night Markets, the Albury Frosty Food Fest is taking over Albury Showground this weekend. There will be food trucks, dessert trucks and craft stalls. Child-friendly activities include rides and games. Live music will run until late. Free entry and parking.
Gather your family and friends and embark on an immersive, cosmic journey that is Aurora, Lost Astronaut! Explore and immerse yourself in unforgettable installations including dazzling laser effects, interactive projections and celestial holograms. The vibrant light displays, custom soundscapes, special effects and digital art experiences are spellbinding. Allow 45 minutes to make the most of the show. Admission is every 15 minutes, arrive 10 minutes early. The show runs nightly until July 21. Tickets: auroraalbury.com.au
North East musician Jade Gibson is doing her thing with the band and singing a set of Taylor Swift. A known Swiftie, Gibson will put everything into the Taylor set in The Studio Lounge. Live and free from 9pm.
New and experienced players are invited to this event in partnership with HuMM BuGG (Happy Murray Meeple Board Game Group). Bring your own games or choose from the game library as a way to meet other people. There will be strategy games in a fun and social atmosphere. Players of any level are welcome.
Join this deep dive into what makes winter so special with stories from film makers Divya Gordon and Taylor Bennie-Faull. The two short films: Maven and Convergence, set in documentary style, showcase local talent exploring the mountains at home and abroad. With a focus on capturing the perspectives of the people who call the mountains home and the mental processes athletes go through exploring their own boundaries in the back country. There will be Q&A sessions with the film crew and athletes. Tickets: Eventbrite
