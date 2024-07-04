Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 6-7

Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud is the theme of NAIDOC 2024. Musician, First Nations activist and TV personality Isaac Compton will join the line-up in Wodonga. He is a Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man born at Griffith. Compton has opened for Justice Crew, Troy Cassar-Daley and Paul Kelly for the 50th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides. His cultural connections have seen him link with his mob, the well-known Muggera Cultural Dance Group. Muggera and Compton performed at the launch of the 2019 NRL season and won the famous Dance Rites competition the same year. Albury Wodonga NAIDOC Main Event will also feature Waggara Dance Group, Albury Aboriginal Women's Dance Group, Dinawan's Connection and Miliyan Mob. There will be live entertainment from the Quinn Brothers and The Muirs. Browse stalls galore and join workshops. Everyone is welcome.