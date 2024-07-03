Light at end of tunnel: NE men's support group confident of new home

A North East men's support group that feared it would be evicted from its headquarters says there is now "light at the end of the tunnel".
The Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed understood there is now an informal extension of the April 1 deadline to vacate the Kiewa East Road premises to September.
In January the group feared it would be booted off the site after receiving a notice from Indigo Shire Council to move on and a bitter dispute erupted.
The council maintained the group's tenure at the site "was always intended to be temporary" while the community space development there went ahead.
Since then, the issue has been discussed at meetings between the council and the group, and at February's Indigo Council meeting.
Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed president Jack Britton said while he was initially opposed to Indigo Shire Council's plan for the group to move to nearby Coulston Park, he was now confident the shift would benefit the group and the community.
He said the group had remained at the original site holding regular sessions and was waiting for two shipping containers to arrive to transport tools and equipment to the Coulston Park site.
"There's light at the end of the tunnel, although there is nothing official about the extension for where we are now," Mr Britton said. "For the men's shed recently it's been business as usual.
"Once we get confirmation from Coulston Park that we can build a new shed there, I'll start chasing grants and things to build a new shed up there.
"Things have been going OK, the council has been co-operative and I think everyone, including the community which gives us heaps of support, would like to see this resolved."
When asked if the council had extended the arrangement with the group to occupy the Kiewa Road East site, Indigo Shire Council chief executive Trevor Ierino said: "Not formally".
"Council is waiting on planning advice before the relocation can progress ... (and) has an open line of communication with the men's shed group which is aware of the delay. There has been no extension to the licence," he said.
"The Coulston Park committee of management resolved at its May 2024 meeting to site the men's shed on a temporary and permanent basis at Coulston Park."
Mr Ierino said the proposed men's shed move to Coulston Park would take into account feedback from nearby residents.
"Council estimates it will take three to four months to obtain planning and building permit approval, and a further two months to order, deliver and set up containers on the Coulston Park site," he said.
"This is assuming there are no objections from nearby residents, who will be notified through the planning permit process. If objections are encountered, then the process could be prolonged."
The Coulston Park Master Plan, adopted on February 27, has a spot earmarked for a men's shed compound on the eastern side of the property.
"The project is subject to current site location considerations," the plan states.
In the plan's implementation framework, it states the budget estimate for the compound is $100,000 to be potentially funded by the men's shed funding program from the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.