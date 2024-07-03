Teen charged following multiple deliberately lit fires at shopping centre

A 17-year-old girl has been charged after she allegedly lit a series of bin fires at a shopping centre in Wangaratta.
Emergency services were called to multiple lit fires on Parfitt Road at 7.15pm on Tuesday, July 2.
Later that evening, a girl was allegedly seen fleeing from another bin fire at the rear of a business about 8.45pm.
Officers chased her on foot, and she was arrested nearby shortly after.
The 17-year-old Wangaratta girl was charged with reckless conduct endangering life and criminal damage by fire.
She will appear at a children's court at a later date.
In other police news, officers are investigating how a stray bullet went into a Moyhu property and a dumped car has been set on fire at Staghorn Flat.
