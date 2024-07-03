WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police seek help to find four wanted people

Albury and Deniliquin police have released the names and photos of four wanted people across the region.
Murray River Police District put a call out to the community to help locate the wanted people on Wednesday, July 3.
Jake Freyer, 20, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury and Wodonga areas.
Jamie Clancy, 40, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
He is often seen in the Deniliquin district.
Police officers are also seeking Bree Alexander, 41, who lives in the Albury area.
As well, Corowa man Peter Gilbertson, 43, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about the wanted people is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
