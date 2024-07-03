Shot in the arm to study nursing at university

Having opted to be a hairdresser and then swimming pool manager, Tammy Lenon is now pursuing a nursing qualification.
The 51-year-old has nearly completed a diploma in enrolled nursing at Albury's TAFE campus but on Wednesday, July 3, was given an insight into how she could become a registered nurse through Charles Sturt University.
"Before I spoke to them today I really wasn't interested but after speaking to them and the way they put it across I will consider it now," Mrs Lenon said.
Those words will please Charles Sturt's head of the school of nursing, paramedicine and healthcare sciences Professor Kerryn Butler-Henderson.
"We want to show them the pathway from enrolled to registered nursing and demystify what it's like to study at university," Professor Butler-Henderson said.
"Some of them see it as an unachievable step and we show them our equipment with simulators and what support structures we've got in place."
That last point impressed Mrs Lenon who said she felt comfortable with the consideration that would be given to her circumstances as a mature-aged student.
She has travelled from her home at Collingullie, near Wagga, once or twice a week for her diploma and envisages working at a hospital after graduating.
Charles Sturt University is encouraging students who have completed their diploma to enter its bachelor of nursing at Thurgoona as second-year undergraduates and then qualify as registered nurses.
Key differences between enrolled and registered nurses are that the latter can provide more leadership in patient planning and dispense different medicines.
"Enrolled nurses can give a Panadol but might not be able to give an opioid," Professor Butler-Henderson said.
Wednesday's session was the first of its type held by the university and was designed to bolster numbers in the nursing degree which has gone from 12 graduates at its outset in 2004 to 35 now in their final year.
"We've been doing this for a number of years but the numbers have been very small, so we're working with TAFE and local health districts to create a supportive environment that allows them to continue to a bachelor of nursing," Professor Butler-Henderson said.
Mrs Lenon said overall the nine TAFE students were impressed with their experience which included seeing a replica ward in operation.
"It was fantastic to take us and allow us to come and have a look at the place," she said.
Degree students undertake more than 800 hours in placements in their three years and 94 per cent of nursing graduates across Charles Sturt's Albury, Wagga, Bathurst, Dubbo and Port Macquarie campuses are in work within four months of attaining their qualification.
