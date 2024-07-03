Truck drivers flown from site of serious Olympic Highway crash, road closed

Two men have been flown to hospital after a serious crash involving two trucks on the Olympic Highway.
The drivers of a garbage truck and a truck and dog combination were both trapped in the wreck of their rigs for up to two hours after they collided near a slight bend just north of The Rock on Wednesday afternoon, July 3.
A massive emergency response to the highway just north of The Rock following its report around 1.15pm on Wednesday. It is believed the heavy vehicles hit each other head on.
One of the drivers had been freed from the wreckage two hours later, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed, while firefighters said the second patient had been extricated not long after.
Two rescue helicopters tasked to the crash site arrived within 15 minutes of each other to be on the ground by 2.55pm, and were on standby to transport the patients.
The drivers - both men aged in their 50s - were treated by paramedics on the ground before being flown to Canberra Hospital some time after 4pm.
"One patient had leg, chest and abdominal injuries," the NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
"The second patient, also a man in his 50s, (had) neck and arm injuries."
The highway was still closed four hours after the crash and was likely to remain off-limits for several more hours as investigations into how it came to happen got under way.
Heavy vehicles were being parked well ahead of The Rock in both directions, with local diversions in place only for light vehicles.
"Emergency services were called to the intersection of Olympic Highway and Railway Street, The Rock, following reports two heavy vehicles had collided," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and found two trucks (had) collided and both drivers were trapped.
"Motorists are urged to avoid the area, with Olympic Highway expected to remain closed for a number of hours."
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters would remain at the scene for some time as they cleared debris and tackled spills of oil and diesel, while mitigating any environmental impacts.
"We've got Fire and Rescue on scene and we'll assist the other agencies with whatever is required to be done," he said.
They were working with police, paramedics and the State Emergency Service, while at the height of the emergency more than 20 vehicles from across the area could be seen stationed around the area.
The highway is closed near Urana Street, the Transport Management Centre advises, as emergency services remain on site.
Live Traffic NSW advises the closure is in place near Urana Street, with local light vehicles being diverted around The Rock along Old Trunk Road.
"All motorists travelling northbound towards Culcairn will be diverted onto Balfour Street, Culcairn Holbrook Road until you reach Holbrook, where you can then use Albury Street to join the Hume Motorway," it said.
Southbound travellers are redirected from along Old Trunk Road, The Rock-Collingullie Road, Ford Street and Urana Street.
