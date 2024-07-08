One step at a time: Jarrod taking a trek to honour late mother

Jarrod Milsom has fond memories of growing up at Tallangatta.
His strong connection to the town came through his late mother's passion for the community, and he has followed in her footsteps.
It seems apt that the primary school teacher from Gisborne, in the Macedon Ranges, west of Melbourne, will walk to Tallangatta from Wodonga in October to raise funds and awareness for sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that took Olive Milsom's life in 2021.
Mr Milsom will complete the 35-kilometre trek on October 4, starting from behind the Blazing Stump Hotel on Anzac Parade in Wodonga and following the High Country Rail Trail to Tallangatta.
Since his mother's death in July 2021, Mr Milsom had a desire to start a fundraiser and founded Olive's Steps to Fight Sarcoma, in support of Australia and New Zealand Sarcoma Association, which provides research, education and awareness about the disease that attacks the body's soft tissues.
"It was the end of 2015, early 2016 when Mum started her battle, and usually, it's only a seven-year maximum. She lived about five-and-a-half years with it," Mr Milsom said.
"The way it started was her hand would just swell up like a basketball. Because it starts in the soft tissues, they were able to take some out and it went down, but about 12 months later it was still happening.
"At the end of 2016, it was on Remembrance Day when she had her hand removed from the wrist down. Even though that happened, it never changed her.
"She was just a tough person, resilient, and got on with things."
July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, and in 2022 and 2023, Mr Milsom started walking on his own to help spread the word. He then thought he could do something bigger and came up with the idea of walking 35 kilometres in one day.
"My younger brother and his son are going to come along with me, and my cousin who lives in Wodonga and her daughter are going to as well.
"I've had around $3000 in donations, and we've pushed past our original goal, which was amazing. Anything we get from here is a big bonus."
Mr Milsom has been thrilled with the response from the Tallangatta community since he launched the fundraiser.
"Mum grew up in the old town and moved when she was probably seven or eight years of age. Most of the family have stayed pretty close by Tallangatta, so we're pretty well connected to the place," he said.
"We always wanted to be part of the community, and that was Mum's thing, too. She loved the community and was always part of it. She was part of the CWA, church groups, and the footy and netball club.
"I think that's why we've had a really good response so far because Mum made a difference to a lot of other people's lives in the town."
Mr Milsom has invited the community to the Tallangatta railway shed when he arrives in town on October 4 for a barbecue.
"We've got permission to have a little barbecue here, and the local butchers are family friends from way back and have donated some meat. The local supermarket has been great as well and given us everything else," he said.
"We'll get in contact with the Rotary Club to organise a barbecue while we're here, and everything we sell will be a bonus to us.
"We're based in the Macedon Ranges at Gisborne, but I teach at Romsey Primary School, and I've contacted businesses there through families I know, and a couple of them have jumped on as well."
Mr Milsom said he would like to make the walk an annual fundraiser.
To support Olive's Steps to Fight Sarcoma, visit mycause.com.au and search for the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.