Bandits to take a new look on court for First Nations Round

The Bandits will wear a symbol of the 'past, present and future' this weekend as they celebrate First Nations Round.
Players will don uniforms specially designed for the occasion by local artist and Duduroa and Yorta Yorta man, John Murray, when they play Bankstown at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday.
The design highlights connection and acknowledges the Bogon Moth, 'representing a time for gathering and ceremony', while the U shape represents 'the people of this area and all involved with the Bandits' community.'
"It (First Nations Round) is something that is super special to the club, especially this year, and in the past we've had a few very proud First Nations people in our team," Bandit Jacob Cincurak said.
"Just to acknowledge it and the excitement around the uniform each year is exciting as well.
"The club does such a good job of getting a local artist every year, and Johnny Murray did these this year.
"I think it's an important aspect of why it's special and why it's important."
Currently sitting in fifth spot with 12 wins, Cincurak admits it's been an exciting season to be a part of the men's program.
"To be honest, it's without a doubt the best team I've been a part of," he said.
"Obviously I was a part of some teams young that had some success, but I didn't really have much to do with it and I was just a training player.
"This team has what it takes I think to go the whole way and is very special and exciting."
Coach Matt Kowalczyk agrees the side has potential, but knows how crucial the last two rounds against Bankstown and Sydney Comets will be in keeping their finals dreams alive.
"We've got two teams that are both hunting for finals spots themselves. Neither of them are easy wins, so we have to come ready," he said.
"We said from the start of this little home run here, if we get these three wins, we do think we're a team that can go a long way into finals, we're just going to see what happens the next two weeks."
Now sitting on 18 wins, the women's side holds the stance as the only undefeated NBL1 side across the four competitions.
"It feels pretty good, but I'm not going to lie, it's a bit surprising," Bandits' women's coach Sam McDonald said.
"Being a first year coach, I genuinely didn't expect us to have a run like this, but full credit to our squad."
But McDonald admits with success, also comes pressure.
"I said at the start of the season, we've got a target on our back, and that target has just got bigger and bigger and bigger as the season's gone on," he said.
"There are some really good teams that we've only played once and we played them earlier in the season. We really have our work cut out for us.
"Everyone wants to knock us off, so there's no easy games."
