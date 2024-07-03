Merged identity makes a Giant call on their coaching arrangement

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla have re-signed co-coaches Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck for the next two seasons.
The popular pair are in their second season in charge of the merged identity after making the preliminary final last year.
The Giants sit sixth with a 7-4 record and look assured of contesting a third straight finals series post COVID.
Athanitis, who is a self-confessed footy nut, said it was an easy decision for the pair to commit again after sitting down with club officials recently.
"Both Ducky and I were keen to go again and the club wanted us to continue on, so it was an easy decision for both parties I guess," Athanitis said.
"That will give us four-years in charge which is long enough for us to put our stamp on things.
"Personally I feel that Ducky and I work well as a team and I couldn't ask anymore of him as a co-coach.
"Jack is a great on-field leader, is playing great footy and is well-respected by all his teammates.
"Initially he was a bit green in regards to coaching being his first coaching gig but he has come along in leaps and bounds in that regard to where he was when we first started out.
"Jack has certainly grown into the role and has been of great support to me."
Athanitis and Duck replaced Lucas Mellier at the helm last year after Mellier had guided the Giants to the second week of the finals series.
"To be honest Lucas left us with a list that was in great shape and had to do the hard yards during COVID," Athanitis said.
"Ducky and I didn't have to change much at all last year and just tried to implement a few different changes.
"I still talk to Lucas on a regular basis and he certainly did a lot of the rebuilding of the list and left us with a solid base to work with."
The Giants boast one of the youngest lists in the competition with a promising crop of junior talent who won the thirds flag two years ago now senior regulars.
Tom and Fletcher Kohlhagen alongside Harry Kreutzberger, Ashton Talbot, Daniel Harvey, Jordan Rhodes and Jack Kotzur are all thriving under Athanitis and Duck.
In a blow for the Giants, Talbot recently broke his collarbone against Holbrook and will miss the remainder of the season.
Talbot had been enjoying a breakout season and would have been in the Giants' top-three in their best and fairest.
Athanitis said it was the further development of the junior talent that would ultimately determine if the club can win its first flag since Walbundrie tasted the ultimate success in 1989.
Rand-Walbundrie lost the grand final to Henty a decade ago in 2014 before merging with Walla in 2016.
"Every club wants to win the flag and we are no exception," Athanitis said.
"But we have to overcome a few issues at the moment and that is to stop dropping matches that we are expected to win.
"I feel as though the list is in great shape in regards to the age profile and the demographic.
"But we need to keep adding to our list as well and will have scope to do that with our points next year."
The Giants have the worst attacking record of the sides presently inside the top-six with the lack of another key forward, their Achilles heel in regards to being a genuine flag threat.
Athanitis said the challenge was for the coaches to devise a game plan that could help overcome the lack of a focal point in attack.
"I keep telling the playing group that there are 1000 ways to skin a cat," he said.
"No we don't have a Gestier (Luke) or Alexander (George) in our forward line but we have got some talented small forwards that can kick a winning score if the delivery is right.
"That has been our biggest problem the last couple of weeks, our inside 50m entries hasn't been great and that has reflected on the scoreboard."
Giants co-president Chris 'Wal' Collins said it was an easy decision for the club to pin their faith in Athanitis and Duck to lead the merged identity for another two years.
"They are well respected by the playing group, especially the kids coming through who are showing promising signs with their development," Collins said.
"We feel we are not far away from that premiership window if we can keep our kids and keep building and Daniel and Ducky are the perfect pair to go forward with.
"Daniel is really passionate about his coaching and Ducky leads by example on the field and inspires his teammates by his actions.
"So as a club we are rapt to have them both locked in again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.