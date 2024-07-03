Gig Guide: Live shows, intimate gigs and all of the stage shows

Grug, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 1pm
The Best of the Bee Gees: Greatest Hits Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Border Rock, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
The Other Two, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Women of Wit Tour, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Shake, Rattle and Roll, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Sonali and The Escape, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Jade Gibson Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
YoPlay Trio, SS&A Albury, 9pm
3 Of A Kind, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Regular Boys, SS&A Albury, 9pm
The Umbilical Brothers, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Akmal - Red Flags, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Captivate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Palace of the King Bar and Grill, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Garage Girls, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Paul Moleta Band, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Alexi Cola Trio, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Peter Williams: The Returns of the Medium, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
The Rivereens, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Daniel Connell: Little Aussie Battler, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Heath Franklin's Chopper, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Oh What A Night!, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Taktile Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
GetUp with Andy featuring Andy Glenn, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Fast 59, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Highway 31 Blues Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Australian Army Band - Kapooka, The Cube Wodonga, 1pm and 6pm
Secret Screening with Beau Miles, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Victorian State Ballet presents Beauty and the Beast, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Victorian State Ballet presents Beauty and the Beast, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
Luke Heggie - Grogan, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Troy Cassar-Daley: Between The Fires Tour, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
Tommy Little Has A Regular Size Deck, Albury Entertainment Centre, 6.30pm
Em Rusciano Outgrown Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Blake Pavey: Still Kickin', SS&A Albury, 6.30pm
Border Showbusiness Academy presents Spongebob Musical Youth Edition, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Border Showbusiness Academy presents SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
Between You & Me x Teenage Joans: 1800 Painless Tour, SS&A Albury, 7.30pm
Flying Fruit Fly Circus presents Big Sky, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 6pm
Flying Fruit Fly Circus presents Big Sky, The Cube Wodonga, 6.30pm
The Hottest Hot August Night: Neil Diamond and Olivia Newton-John Tribute, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Flying Fruit Fly Circus presents Big Sky, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 6.30pm
