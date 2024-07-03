Finalists announced for 2024 Albury Wodonga Business Awards

Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson announcing the finalists for the 2023 Albury Wodonga Business Awards. File image
The finalists have been revealed for the 2024 Albury Wodonga Business Awards.
More than 200 award entrants attended Albury's Regent Cinemas on Wednesday, July 3, as this year's 73 finalists were announced.
Businesses and business leaders entered across 15 awards categories that recognise their exceptional contributions to the Border's economy and community.
Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said this year's awards had more than double the number of entrants compared with last year.
"Our annual business awards are a great reminder that we are an incredibly resilient community here on the border," he said.
"The awards program has demonstrated that despite the economy, we have found a way to see the positive achievements accomplished throughout the last 12 months, and that's good for our community.
"With support from Optus and our local sponsors, this year will see more businesses celebrated than ever before."
Along with category winners, a Hall of Fame inductee (sponsored by The Border Mail) and Most Outstanding Business will be announced at the gala on Friday, August 23, at Albury Entertainment Centre.
General admission gala tickets will go on sale from Monday, July 22, through the Albury Business Connect website.
- DLG Aluminium and Glazing
- The Hair Artistry Establishment
- Murray River Animal Hospital
- O'Brien Transport Services Pty Ltd
- Priceline Pharmacy Albury
- Zauner Construction
Excellence in Agriculture and Agricultural Services
- Mark's Spray Barn
- Murray Towns Brewing Co
- NutriSoil Pty Ltd
Excellence in Commercial, Professional and Business Services
- Anka Finance Solutions
- Business Edge Advisors
- Cumulus
- Digital Marketer Bee
- Murray River Animal Hospital
- Ray White Albury North
- Technocrete Pty Ltd
Excellence in Digital Online Business
- Digital Marketer Bee
- Seamlss
Excellence in Education and Training
- Oh My. Style
- The Real Florist Albury
Excellence in Health, Disability and Social Assistance
- Cameron Dental Care
- Footsteps Podiatry
- Formulae Albury
- Insight Therapies Counselling and Consultancy
Excellence in Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism
- Dash Cakes
- Davis Hospitality Group
- Downtown Pizzeria
- Monumental Ice Creamery
- Nomad Events
- The Brekkie Box
- Yardbird
- BL Management Consultants Pty Ltd
- Junction Support Services
- Technocrete Pty Ltd
Excellence in Medium/Large Business
- Boschetti
- DLG Aluminium and Glazing
- O'Brien Transport Services Pty Ltd
- Twin City Truck Centre
- Watters Electrical
Excellence in Manufacturing, Construction and Logistics Services
- Border Customs and Shipping
- Boschetti
- Concept Electrical NSW
- Formulae Albury
- TKEL Furniture
Excellence in Retail and Personal Services
- Face By Alex Pike
- The Hair Artistry Establishment
- The Real Florist Albury
- Twin City Truck Centre
Excellence in Small Business
- Business Edge Advisors
- Cameron Dental Care
- Cassy's Coatings
- Cumulus
- Dash Cakes
- The Hair Artistry Establishment
Outstanding Business Leader
- Bee Cuevas
- Brenton McAuliffe
- Clayton Wood
- Leanne Bailey
- Olympia Andronicos
- Renee Williams
- Robert Boschetti
- Sandy Szabolics
- Be Bronze 24/7
- Core Clinic
- Dying To Help - End Of Life Doula
- Footsteps Podiatry
- Maestro Media
- MJ Digital
Outstanding Young Business Leader
- Jebb Hutchison
- Jo McMillan
- Kirsten Sargeant
- Paula Thompson
- Sonya McIntyre-Reid