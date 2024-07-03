Sex ad rendezvous with young woman led to man with knife stealing his car

A man who decided to use a website to get sex instead got Mikaela Morgan, resulting in him being assaulted, having a knife held to his throat by another man and his car stolen.
The South Albury woman phoned the number on his Locanto listing and organised to meet the man, who drove from Wodonga for an Albury rendezvous.
Over the next few hours, Morgan borrowed money off him and asked to drive his car, which he refused.
However, soon afterwards two other men, with Morgan as a passenger, sped off in the 2016 Suzuki Vitara turbo.
Morgan, 20, of Ebden Street, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to charges of aggravated assault with the intention to take or drive a vehicle and dishonestly obtain financial advantage or cause disadvantage by deception.
It was on those charges that magistrate Melissa Humphreys committed Morgan for sentence before the District Court in Albury.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Michael Camerer withdrew two other charges, then made an application for Morgan's ongoing detention.
This was not opposed by defence lawyer Jesse Sinclair, with Ms Humphreys then formally refusing bail for Morgan.
Morgan appeared in court via a video link to Bathurst jail.
The court was told, in an agreed set of DPP facts tendered by Mr Camerer, that the victim was using Locanto "to meet people for a sexual relationship".
On August 16, 2023, he received a phone call from Morgan in response to the post.
She told him she was at an address in Kiewa Street, South Albury, and asked him to meet her just around the corner from the BP service station on Wodonga Place.
When he arrived she got into his car and introduced herself.
She asked to go to the nearby McDonald's restaurant and then to the BP, where he bought sunglasses and cigarettes at her request.
Morgan then asked if he could drive her to her mother's home in Ebden Street to deliver the McDonald's food she'd just bought.
He parked out the front and she went inside, returning five minutes later to ask the man for $150 to give to her brother.
The man gave her $120 from his wallet and she got out again, only to text him a few minutes later to ask to drive his car.
The man refused, then Morgan returned briefly before leaving again.
The court was told Morgan texted for more cash, which he knocked back before driving back to Ebden Street to try to find her. He then drove to Kiewa Street to pick her up.
It was at this point that Morgan devised a plan with the other men, one of them her boyfriend, "to deprive the victim of his vehicle and other property".
The victim arrived in Kiewa Street at 2.52am and Morgan got in and they drove to Townsend Street.
"My sister's going to bring me out a bag," she told him, then they waited in the car for about 10 minutes.
At 3.07am, Morgan got a text from one of the men asking "what way are you facing ... towards BP or Maccas?" to which she replied "BP".
Morgan asked the victim to turn off the headlights so he did it by turning off the engine, then two men were seen lurking near the car in the dark.
About 30 seconds later, the driver's door opened and one of the men - wearing a face mask and a hoodie pulled over his head - grabbed the victim by the shoulder and held a knife to his throat.
He yelled at the victim to "get out of the f---ing car" so he did just that, but with the knife still being held to his neck.
The knife was pulled away as the victim stood in the middle of the road, then the man got into the driver's seat.
"What the f--- are you doing? I don't even f---ing know you," Morgan said to the man.
"Shut up b-----," he replied, "just stay in the car."
The man got out with the knife and again approached the victim, who walked backwards with his hands in front of him.
With that, the man returned to the car then drove off at high speed towards Ebden Street, before making his way to Townsend Street.
Inside the car was the victim's phone, house keys, car keys and wallet.
Morgan and the two men travelled to Wodonga, where several purchases were made with the man's debit card before returning to Albury.
The victim accessed his internet banking account on August 17 and found an unauthorised transaction for $2599 for the purchase of a Samsung mobile phone.
Police later found a tax invoice for the phone at Morgan's home.
Her matter will be mentioned before the District Court on August 13, when a date for sentencing will be set.
