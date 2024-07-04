The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Banquet hall repairs under way, Border eisteddfod to stay put

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 4 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has begun on the repair of the Albury Entertainment Centre banquet hall ceiling after a large section of it collapsed on June 5. Picture supplied
Work has begun on the repair of the Albury Entertainment Centre banquet hall ceiling after a large section of it collapsed on June 5. Picture supplied

A major Border performing competition will proceed at its intended venue despite repairs being undertaken.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.