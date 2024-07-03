Drug rehab attempts delay sentencing over threat to 'rip out throat' of ex

A Lavington man's sentencing for threatening his ex-partner that he'd rip out her throat if he saw her again has been delayed so he can continue drug rehabilitation.
The man's defence told Albury Local Court that the sentencing exercise for Garth James Wrobel would be easier if he continued to engage with such assistance.
Wrobel, who is in Junee jail, did not appear for the brief mention of his case before Albury deputy court registrar Caitlin Howard.
The 46-year-old had been due to be sentenced, but after the defence's submission Ms Howard granted the adjournment to August 22.
The court heard previously that Wrobel was in a relationship with the victim, 47, for 14 years, but they separated six years ago.
She blocked all online contact with Wrobel, but he got around that by sending threatening, intimidating messages to her via their daughter's Instagram account.
"U know, if I ever see you again I'd be likely to rip your throat straight out of your throat, c---," one message read.
The woman's fears were heightened because a relationship she had with another man, who once protected her and her children, had ended.
Police told the court that she was afraid Wrobel - who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of stalking or intimidation - would now simply turn up at her house and inflict harm.
The victim began receiving Wrobel's sporadic "abusive and derogatory messages" from November 16, 2023.
She knew it was Wrobel as he referenced their relationship in the messages, signing off some with "sincerely yours, G".
The messaging continued until May, with the victim describing these as "threatening, berating and belittling" and as being "excessive" in number.
Wrobel told her in one to "shut your whore mouth, c---, or I'll rip your voice box out, you dog".
