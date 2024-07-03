The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug rehab attempts delay sentencing over threat to 'rip out throat' of ex

By Albury Court
July 4 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington man Garth James Wrobel remains in Junee jail awaiting sentence for threatening messages sent to his former partner. File picture
Lavington man Garth James Wrobel remains in Junee jail awaiting sentence for threatening messages sent to his former partner. File picture

A Lavington man's sentencing for threatening his ex-partner that he'd rip out her throat if he saw her again has been delayed so he can continue drug rehabilitation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.