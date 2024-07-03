The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'Sharpie' a step closer to senior recall after appearance in the reserves

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook co-coach Josh Jones is expecting another tight encounter against Jindera on the weekend.
Holbrook co-coach Josh Jones is expecting another tight encounter against Jindera on the weekend.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH JOSH JONES

Q: Premiership coach Matt Sharp played his second match in the reserves last weekend after a delayed start to the season with a back problem. How is his body going?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.