'Sharpie' a step closer to senior recall after appearance in the reserves

Q: Premiership coach Matt Sharp played his second match in the reserves last weekend after a delayed start to the season with a back problem. How is his body going?
A: Sharpie is just trying to regain some confidence in his body and in particular his back after a few issues. I spoke to him on Saturday and he has ambitions of playing seniors but at the moment it is about getting some kilometres into his legs.
Q: The Brookers moved to second spot on the ladder last round. You must feel like you are building momentum at the right time of the season?
A: Definitely. We know we have got a tough run home and have to keep playing consistent football. But this weekend against Jindera will be our biggest test and the result will have a huge bearing on our finals destiny.
Q: It's second versus third this weekend and a huge match in regards to your top-two aspirations?
A: Obviously Jindera beat us in the opening round by a kick so we are expecting another tight encounter. The stakes are high because if we win we will be a step closer to cementing a top-two finish but if we lose we are right back in the chasing pack.
Q: Do you expect to get anybody back this week or do you take a conservative approach with the general bye the following week?
A: Our full-back Andrew Dear is likely to return but other than that we expect to go into the clash relatively unchanged from last week.
Q: How is Jock Triggs going in his recovery from an elbow injury suffered in round 8.
A: Jock is tracking along well and is keeping on top of his fitness and is training with us pretty much both nights but his arm is still in a brace. He will look to have the brace removed shortly and then focus on getting a bit of strength back in his arm.
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 6
CDHBU v Brock-Burrum
Howlong v Osborne
Culcairn v RWW Giants
Bill. Crows v Lockhart
Magpies v Henty
Holbrook v Jindera
A potential blockbuster which now shapes more like a mockbuster given the extent of Jindera's injury toll. No Mackie, Garland, McGrath, Bye, Middleton, Flanagan and Rowe last weekend and with the majority expected to miss against Brookers, this could get ugly. With the Brookers in much better shape and with a top-two spot at stake, expect the home side to win convincingly. Verdict: Holbrook by 36-points
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.