The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Bulldogs skipper latest player to join injury toll at the kennel

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 3 2024 - 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Middleton is set for a stint on the sidelines after fracturing his arm against Lockhart last weekend.
Dan Middleton is set for a stint on the sidelines after fracturing his arm against Lockhart last weekend.

A mounting injury toll at the kennel has left a resurgent Jindera's top-two aspirations hanging by a thread ahead of a must-win clash against Holbrook at Holbrook on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.