Barton medallist dodges injury bullet after hit to the shoulder

Beechworth is breathing a huge sigh of relief with midfielder Cam Fendyk cleared of any serious damage to his shoulder.
The Barton medallist sent a scare through the Bushrangers camp last weekend when he came off clutching his shoulder during the second term against Chiltern.
Fendyk said he initially feared his season could be over as he trudged off the ground against the Swans.
"I'm lucky, it's just a bit of damage to the AC joint and I've got a bit of a sore shoulder but that's it," Fendyk said.
"I will still miss a couple of weeks and I've had a similar injury before.
"I definitely won't play this weekend against Yackandandah and then we have got the general bye after that.
"There wasn't much in the incident, I just went to pick up the loose ball and got hit in an awkward spot.
"I initially thought it was a lot worse and I was in the changerooms for about 20 minutes and then left to go to the Wangaratta hospital to get it checked out.
"I was relieved to hear there was no serious damage."
Fendyk won the Barton medal last season and has been enjoying another stellar season in the midfield and has been instrumental in the Bushrangers lofty position of ladder leaders.
In a rare occurrence there will be back-to-back 'Super Saturdays' in the Tallangatta league this weekend.
For the second week in a row both the ladder leaders and the third and fourth sides on the ladder clash will have a huge bearing on top-three aspirations of the flag contenders.
League pacesetters Beechworth look assured of a top-three finish and can move a step closer to the minor premiership with a win over second-placed Yackandandah.
Fourth-placed Kiewa-Sandy Creek must defeat reigning premier and third-placed Chiltern to have any hope of the double chance come September.
