'How quickly emergencies can happen'

What was hoped to be a joyous time turned frightening for Wodonga's Paige van Galen when complications hit her labour.
Although now happily enjoying life with baby Freddie, Mrs van Galen told Sophie Else "it could have gone a completely different way".
The state of play between Albury Council and Bonza Aviation remains unclear after the latter went into liquidation this week.
As Anthony Bunn reports, the council will not reveal any debts it is owed in the wake of the airline's collapse.
And the Border's commercial sector came to the fore last night when the finalists of the Albury Wodonga Business Awards were announced. Check out who made the list in Layton Holley's article.
