The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Gold medal for stupidity': passenger pulls handbrake and rolls mate's car

By Court Reporter
Updated July 4 2024 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police attended the crash scene at Killara on November 28, 2023, with the rollover caused by Tristyn Thompson pulling on his mate's handbrake while he drove. File photo
Police attended the crash scene at Killara on November 28, 2023, with the rollover caused by Tristyn Thompson pulling on his mate's handbrake while he drove. File photo

A man who pulled on the handbrake of his mate's car while he drove, causing the vehicle to roll, "won the gold medal for stupidity".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.