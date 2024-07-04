New Noreuil Park consultation plan 'that resonates more positively' flagged

A fresh timetable to consult the community over plans to revamp Noreuil Park has been outlined by Albury Council staff.
Following backlash to its original proposals, the council now plans to present an updated version to the public from December and undertake consultation through to February.
The timeline for feedback is contained in the agenda for the council meeting being held on Monday, July 8.
The report to be presented to councillors acknowledges the strong criticism to the initial plans that saw more than 100 people attend a rally in March.
"There was significant opposition expressed by the community in relation to the draft Noreuil Park river bank rehabilitation concept plan, which consequently resulted in the formation of a Keep Noreuil Natural Facebook group created by concerned community members that shared information on the concept with its 1100-plus members," staff David Armstrong and Nerilee Kerslake stated.
Concerns related to excessive concrete, removal of river red gums, the location for all-abilities river access, removal of south-western barbecue area and a desire to keep the park natural with mature trees and swathes of grass.
The Noreuil Park proposals are part of a wider master plan for Murray River frontage across Albury, which attracted 725 submissions.
The central Albury riverside parks drew 274 of those responses, with Lake Hume reserves having 40, Mungabareena Reserve and Eastern Hill 36, West Albury parks 34, Doctors Point picnic area 32 and Wonga Wetlands 28.
Albury barrister Alan Blackman submitted Noreuil Park had changed gradually to "become a wasteland of concrete, fencing and structures" after being a "breathing space close to the CBD".
"I urge the council to abandon the master plan entirely and give the Albury community the opportunity to enjoy the natural beauties, fresh air and uncluttered environment that remains," Mr Blackman wrote.
The River Deck cafe owners Tom and Emily Cencic believe the planned disability access point to the river should be shifted and feel the removal of trees will detract from their business at the park, noting 50 per cent of their clientele is tourists.
"To take these elements away will remove the most attractive aspects of our venue," the Cencics wrote.
Other objectors include former Border Mail journalist Howard Jones, who complained of shady grassy areas being destroyed, and the paper's past editor Di Thomas who believes the plans for the parks could turn them into "some budget version of Sydney's Barangaroo and Darling Harbour".
Other submissions highlighted the strong nostalgic link residents have with Noreuil and called for the narrowing of planned pathways.
Mr Armstrong and Ms Kerslake stated staff were now aiming to create an updated plan "that resonates more positively with the community".
Under the new timetable, which will be up for council approval on Monday, councillors would be asked to endorsed the revised blueprint in May 2025 with further design occurring over the following six months.
Construction would not begin until 2026 in a month to be confirmed.
