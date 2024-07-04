The Border Mail
Wangaratta NDIS carer tells court he wants to plead guilty to charges

By Court Reporter
July 4 2024 - 11:00am
National Disability Insurance Scheme worker Jordan Hawkins told the Wangaratta court he would plead guilty in August. Picture supplied
An NDIS worker accused of scamming a client out of $15,000 worth of items using the man's bank card has returned to court, with Jordan Hawkins noting he intended to plead guilty.

