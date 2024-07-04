Wangaratta NDIS carer tells court he wants to plead guilty to charges

An NDIS worker accused of scamming a client out of $15,000 worth of items using the man's bank card has returned to court, with Jordan Hawkins noting he intended to plead guilty.
The 56-year-old man was under Hawkin's care as part of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Police raided Hawkin's property in January and charged him with multiple counts of obtaining property by deception.
Hawkins told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 4, he wanted to adjourn the matter to plead guilty.
The case was adjourned to August 26.
