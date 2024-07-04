The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga police concerned about the number of dumped cars being set on fire

BT
By Blair Thomson
July 4 2024 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA volunteers extinguish the Holden Vectra at Staghorn Flat on Monday, July 1. Wodonga police are concerned about the number of dumped cars being set on fire in the region. Picture supplied
CFA volunteers extinguish the Holden Vectra at Staghorn Flat on Monday, July 1. Wodonga police are concerned about the number of dumped cars being set on fire in the region. Picture supplied

Wodonga police say seven abandoned cars have been torched in the North East since March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.