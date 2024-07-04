Wodonga police concerned about the number of dumped cars being set on fire

Wodonga police say seven abandoned cars have been torched in the North East since March.
During the most recent incident, a vehicle left at Staghorn Flat for several weeks was set alight on Monday night.
The driver's seat of the graffitied silver Holden Vectra was torched near the intersection of the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road and Ashworth Lane at Staghorn Flat about 10pm on July 1.
Police have confirmed there have been seven such incidents in North East Victoria since March 10.
Many of the vehicles have been parked along the Hume Freeway between Springhurst and Wodonga, and there were also a weekend blaze on the Lincoln Causeway.
There have been further fires involving dumped vehicles in the Albury region, including near the Albury Sportsground and on the Hume Highway at North Albury.
"The vehicles appear to have been abandoned for a number of weeks prior to being attacked," a police spokesman said.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles along the freeway to contact investigators."
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000 with information.
