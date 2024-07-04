Ketamine a kick for himself, along with his friends - plus some cocaine

A magistrate says a man who took illicit drugs for himself and his mates into a music festival by the Murray River has to be convicted.
Bailey Conor Donnellan's offending might have been at a lower end of the criminal scale, but Melissa Humphreys said the impact of illicit drugs still meant his conduct needed to be condemned.
"It's a prevalent offence that occurs in our community and it necessitates recording a conviction to denounce such conduct," Ms Humphreys said.
Donnellan, who is about to turn 26, pleaded guilty to two charges of possess a prohibited drug and one of supply a prohibited drug.
The supply charge related to him arriving at the festival near Tocumwal and intending to provide the hallucinogenic drug ketamine, between November 18 and 19, 2023.
Donnellan admitted to possessing 0.47 grams of cocaine and 8.38 grams of ketamine on November 19 between 1.40am and 1.50am.
His defence submitted to Ms Humphreys that Donnellan consumed seven grams of ketamine over the weekend, with him supplying that similar amount to his friends.
"He was still under the influence of substances at the time of his (police) interview," his lawyer told the court, emphasising that the drugs he brought with him were not for commercial sale or supply.
Donnellan also used some of his cocaine at the festival.
The court heard while some of Donnellan's friends began using these types of illicit drugs around the age of 16, he did not do so until he was 19 - coinciding with his burgeoning interest in music festivals.
Donnellan had since begun counselling to address his illicit drug issues.
Ms Humphreys noted how the weight of ketamine put it into the category of above a traffickable quantity.
She said Donnellan was otherwise a person of good character, and that a letter of apology he wrote demonstrated insight into his offending.
On the supply charge, Donnellan was convicted and placed on a six-month community corrections order.
He was convicted and fined $1540 on the possession charges.
