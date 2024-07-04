Bulldogs 'bringing two communities together' through NAIDOC Round

Thurgoona will be united not only by their team colours this weekend, but also the significant meaning behind their one of a kind NAIDOC round uniforms.
With the National NAIDOC Committee announcing this year's theme as 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud', the Bulldogs, with help from artist Kiewa Austin-Rioli, set out to bring the theme to life in their Tallangatta and District League clash against Rutherglen.
While Austin-Rioli designed the football jumpers and netball bibs, her father, former Essendon star Dean Riolo, is set to make a special appearance at the club on Saturday for a post-match Q and A.
Rioli played alongside Thurgoona's senior football coach, Daniel McAlister, at Essendon throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the pair remaining good friends.
"We found that our club jumper had the perfect palette to celebrate the theme, as well as to celebrate our First Nations people," McAlister said.
"With that in mind, we were able to have a huge red influence, as our colours are the Bulldogs, and then introduce a blue sash, which represents the Murray River.
"The footsteps represent the ancestors who lived on the river, and then we were also able to complement this with totems, a turtle for the Tiwi Island tribe, and goanna for the Wiradjuri tribe.
"It's an amazing concept and Kiewa has been able to bring it to life with her traditional vision.
"We were able to produce a jumper we love and can't wait to represent."
Traditional Indigenous clap sticks will be awarded to the player of the match for all netball and football grades, while a perpetual trophy will also be unveiled at Thurgoona on Saturday.
Commencing the day with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, the Bulldogs will then host a post-match dinner and auction.
A signed Kevin Sheedy football and two Essendonian seats for next year's Dreamtime at the 'G are among the items up for grabs.
"At the end of the night, money raised will be split between Thurgoona Football Club and the Tiwi Bombers Football Club," McAlister said.
"It's to celebrate the Wiradjuri tribe and Tiwi Island tribe and to show that one connection can bring two communities together.
"They have a very high rate per capita of suicide on the (Tiwi) Islands, which we really need to spread awareness of and support those people in those remote communities. This is our effort to help make a difference."
Local Derek Murray has also been working in close collaboration with Thurgoona to help plan the day, while McAlister also thanked the support of Albury MP Justin Clancy.
Last month, fellow TDFL club Wahgunyah received a $4000 grant from Border Trust to go towards its Indigenous Round celebrations.
The grant has assisted the club in producing specially designed jumpers and dresses for its clash against Mitta United, while they will also have cultural dancers and local Indigenous musicians following a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony to start proceedings.
