The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Bulldogs 'bringing two communities together' through NAIDOC Round

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Gerecke, Amelia McAlister, Derek Murray, Tom Rake and Giaan Collings showcase Thurgoona's NAIDOC Round uniforms and traditional Indigenous clap sticks ahead of this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire
Luke Gerecke, Amelia McAlister, Derek Murray, Tom Rake and Giaan Collings showcase Thurgoona's NAIDOC Round uniforms and traditional Indigenous clap sticks ahead of this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

Thurgoona will be united not only by their team colours this weekend, but also the significant meaning behind their one of a kind NAIDOC round uniforms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.