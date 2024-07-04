Love for gymnastics club grows in leaps and bounds as years keep flying by

From backflips to handstands, Flyaway Gymnastics has been at the forefront of bringing the sport to the Border.
Since 2009, the club has grown from 150 to 700 members, and on Sunday, July 7, will celebrate its 15th anniversary.
A ninja course, market stalls, games, and a coffee van will be highlights of the day.
Flyaway manager Rachael Fraser said the club began from small beginnings in "the big blue shed" and soon afterwards relocated to its current home in North Albury.
"It's exciting watching the gym grow over the past 15 years," she said.
"We were only small with 150 members, and now we have hundreds of kids through the door every week.
"It's great to see so many kids loving gymnastics."
She said there were no limits with gymnastics, with children as young as 18 months through to adults "giving it a go".
Ms Fraser said among Flyaway Gymnastics' most accomplished gymnasts was 14-year-old Ruby Kelly.
"She was selected into the Australian junior international team for DTB in Germany," she said.
"And more recently, she was selected into the Victorian state team for junior international at the Australian championships.
"She's motivated and committed and enjoys it a lot.
"She's our first member who has done it and she's a great role model for others."
Flyaway coach Goele Schmitz said what made the club so special was "the mindset around gymnastics has changed".
"It's available to everyone, no matter your age or ability," she said.
"We welcome everyone."
Ruby said being involved in the club was "challenging but also so much fun".
"It's exciting we're celebrating 15 years," she said.
Ruby said being accepted into the junior international meant more opportunities, but also more trials and competition.
"I'm training around 24 hours a week," she said.
"But it would be cool to some day compete overseas and make an Australian team."
Flyaway Gymnastics will open its doors at 1/1014 Nowra Street on Sunday, July 7, from 11am to 2pm.
