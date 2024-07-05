Pilot program inspires young Indigenous women to seek bright future

Young Indigenous women are being encouraged to reach for the stars as part of a pilot program by North Albury's James Fallon High School.
The initiative, run by the Stars Foundation, an Indigenous-led organisation, in partnership with the NSW government, hopes to make an impact on students in public schools.
James Fallon High School principal Jennifer Parrett said the program was built on the principles of four pillars: wellbeing, healthy lifestyles, education, and attendance.
"We have about 60 students involved in the inclusive program," she said.
Ms Parrett said it was important to give students a voice.
"It also provides the opportunity to engage with school in a way that is culturally safe," she said.
James Fallon High School is one of four schools in NSW running the program, with up to 240 young women taking part.
Other participating schools include Inverell High School, Tumut High School, and South Grafton High School.
Ms Parrett said she was proud to be one of the first schools involved.
"We celebrate partnerships for all manner of reasons," she said.
James Fallon High School student Kailee Whyman, 16, said enrolling in the program meant more opportunities for each student.
"The best thing about Stars is the support, guidance, and encouragement they give," she said.
"They offer different options which can help me with big or small issues, and they are very supportive and always willing to help in any way they can."
She said she liked that she was shown different career pathways.
"The mentors have taught me more about myself and given me confidence to do things I wouldn't normally do," she said.
"My family feels less worried knowing I have the support of Stars and that there is a welcoming and safe place for me to go to for in-school and out-of-school activities."
Ms Parrett said there was an increase in attendance and a reduction in disciplinary matters since the program started 12 months ago.
"We're very student-led," she said.
"Being Indigenous is different for every young person. It's not a stereotype.
"That means that each of the girls is met at a point of need and supported in a way that's personal to them.
"We're all really supportive of that."
