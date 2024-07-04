The Border Mail
Hotham and Falls Creek not part of weekend strike action, new lifts to open

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 4 2024 - 4:30pm
Strike action will not affect Falls Creek and Mount Hotham this weekend. Picture supplied
Strike action will not affect Falls Creek and Mount Hotham this weekend. Picture supplied

Union workers will strike at multiple alpine resorts over the weekend, but Mount Hotham and Falls Creek won't be affected, a spokesperson says.

