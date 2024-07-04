Hotham and Falls Creek not part of weekend strike action, new lifts to open

Union workers will strike at multiple alpine resorts over the weekend, but Mount Hotham and Falls Creek won't be affected, a spokesperson says.
The Australian Workers Union is calling on the Victorian government to address what it calls "the unfair treatment" of Alpine Resorts Victoria employees.
As a result of the industrial action, the union says lift operations may cease, car parking services could be disrupted, ski and snowboarding runs might not be set up, snow clearance from roads may be halted, and leisure activities along with essential facilities could face significant impacts.
Alpine Resorts Victoria is a municipal agency and its staff work within all Victorian ski resorts, including Falls Creek and Mount Hotham.
An Alpine Resorts Victoria spokesperson said there would be no strike action at Mount Hotham or Falls Creek.
"Alpine Resorts Victoria is disappointed that a small number of our overall workforce have signalled their intention to initiate protected industrial action this Saturday at two resorts," the spokesperson said.
"To be clear, all six resorts will remain open and fully operational, and this action will not impact holiday makers heading to the resorts this weekend.
"The stop work action will be for two hours on Saturday at Mount Buller, and one at Mount Baw Baw. Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Lake Mountain and Mount Stirling staff are not taking industrial action so it's business as usual in those resorts."
In other snow news, snowmakers at Hotham have been busy making the most of back-to-back sub-zero temperatures.
Luke Rickards, senior mountain operations manager, said there was now enough snow to open the Heavenly Valley chairlift from Friday morning, July 5.
"Heavenly joins the Village Chair, Road Runner, Summit, Summit Trainer, Big D, Bunderool Carpet and Cobungra Platter in Dinner Plain," he said.
"With these lifts running, we've got terrain on offer for all abilities, from first timers looking for their first snow experience, through to advanced skiers keen to make some turns on Imagine.
"We can't wait to welcome more people to Hotham, it's absolutely beautiful up here right now."
Falls Creek has also opened the Ruined Castle and Scott chairlifts this week.
