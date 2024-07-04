The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

THEN AND NOW: Wodonga without Woodland would be a different story

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga and District Historical Society
Updated July 4 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Woodland (centre) with son Charles Woodland, unnamed grandson and daughters Rose Murphy and Susan Nunan. Picture supplied
John Woodland (centre) with son Charles Woodland, unnamed grandson and daughters Rose Murphy and Susan Nunan. Picture supplied

John Woodland was born in Sellinge, County of Kent in England, in 1829, and came to Sydney with his parents in 1839.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.