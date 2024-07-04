Magistrate tells man he still needs help with his addiction to alcohol

A Lavington motorist who failed to provide a breath sample after police concluded he was well-intoxicated had driven because his anxiety "got the better of him".
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said Andrew John Freeman clearly had made the wrong decision to get behind the wheel after drinking.
Freeman put his lips to a breathalyser machine and each time failed to exhale, both a preliminary test and back at the Albury police station after his arrest.
Mr Moody said while there were two separate charges, "I would suggest there was an element of duplicity because it's a continuation of offending".
Freeman, 53, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of refusing or failing to submit to a breath test and a charge of driving while licence suspended.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys pointed out how Freeman had lost his licence, in Queensland, for "a serious drink-driving offence" where his reading was 0.243.
"He should not have been on the road, he did not have a licence to do so," she said of his latest offending.
"He clearly needs more assurance to address his use of alcohol, his continuing misuse of alcohol.
"He clearly needs to continue upon his path of rehabilitation."
Freeman's alcoholism was highlighted at the previous mention of his charges, as it was when he was given a 10-month jail sentence in the community in March 2023, on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and three charges of contravening an apprehended violence order.
That matter related to him going out drinking and then returning to his mother's North Albury home, where he was living, only to slam a door on her left arm and push her to the floor.
His mother and an aunt supported him when he was sentenced this week by Ms Humphreys.
Police had told the court how the refuse breath test charges stemmed from an incident on April 1, 2024.
Freeman was driving a blue Mitsubishi Pajero south along Sackville Street, Albury, when he was directed by police into a stationary breath-testing station about 12.50pm.
This was located about 50 metres north of Poole Street.
"(Freeman) continued to drive towards police at about 30kmh, failing to acknowledge the direction to pull over to the kerb," police said.
When again told to stop, Freeman did so in the middle of the road. He only moved to the kerb after they asked him once again.
Freeman had bloodshot eyes, smelt "strongly" of alcohol "and was unable to follow instructions" and when asked what time he had last had a drink, he replied: "Nine o'clock last night".
After failing to blow, he was told his driver's licence was suspended but checks revealed he last held a licence in Queensland that had expired on March 21, 2021.
Mr Moody said Freeman had fallen into alcohol abuse after losing his role in Queensland related to agriculture, though as part of his rehabilitation hoped to begin work again as a consultant.
He said Freeman had even returned to Queensland to "resolve the issues related to his licence".
Ms Humphreys placed Freeman on a 12-month community corrections order, convicted and fined him $1500 and disqualified him from holding a licence for nine months from April 1, 2024.
