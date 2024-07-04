Ties that bind us: stories between young and old build 'beautiful' communities

A digital story-telling project between school children and older adults is "transferring hope" and staving off loneliness for residents of Yackandandah.
Now the successful project is set to expand its reach by bringing together students from Osbornes Flat primary school and older adults living in that community.
The Arts Yackandandah Positive Aging Digital Storytelling Intergenerational Project (PADSIP) received a $5000 grant at the annual Border Trust Big Give showcase last month.
Project manager Mark Silver says the initiative is one that "turns strangers into friends" and builds powerful - and poignant - connections between young and old.
Since 2023, Year 6 students from Yackandandah Primary School have been coming together with residents of Yack Health each week to share experiences and develop relationships that allow "each generation to give to and learn from each other".
As part of the project, students have digitally recorded the stories of residents - through photos, interviews and narrative - documenting what they have learnt about their lives and experiences.
Mr Silver says story-telling is a tool that "really binds people together".
And while there are many projects that address the intergenerational gap, he says this one is particularly powerful.
At its heart, the initiative aims to foster understanding and build relationships but it's also a vital means of breaking down isolation and loneliness.
"It's about increasing the visibility of our older people," Mr Silver says.
"And it's a really educational experience for kids, who learn so much from the stories that come out of their interaction.
"How older people have coped with hardship - things like war, drought, fires - and just the awareness of the things they have overcome and achieved.
"There is even perhaps a realisation that if they survived and managed all this, then 'I can do this'!"
It's an incredibly powerful thing to have the wisdom and experience of our older adults acknowledged.
"This project helps break down stereotypes about ageing," Mr Silver says.
"But the depth of respect is mutual.
"Students develop a huge respect for the things our older adults have achieved and learn a lot of emotional maturity.
"But the adults also have tremendous respect for the kids and overwhelmingly comments have been along the lines of, 'Our future is in good hands'.
"It's a beautiful thing."
The results of their interaction came together in a community showcase last year that proved "very moving" for families and all those involved, according to Mr Silver.
Students even made up "amazing awards" for residents acknowledging their life achievements.
"To see an idea turn into a reality where young and old have the opportunity to learn from each other, strengthen their identities and develop deep and meaningful relationships ... it's very powerful," he says.
"Some of the biggest challenges in communities are around loneliness, isolation and mental health.
"This is a way to strengthen communities and bring people together."
Mark Silver moved to Yackandandah two years ago to be closer to family.
What he brought to this vibrant community was a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion in the intergenerational space.
A social worker with Swinburne University's Wellbeing Clinic for Older Adults, Mr Silver had helped provide training to psychologists, social workers and counsellors in Melbourne.
He's also been involved in developing programs that foster understanding and relationships between students and residents of aged care facilities since 2007.
Some of those PADSIP initiatives have since become embedded in school curriculums across Melbourne.
Closer to home now he's thrilled at the partnerships that have been cultivated between Yackandandah community groups, council and the local school.
"The whole community has been involved and bringing young and old together has only helped strengthen the ties in this community," he says.
"I believe we should make intergenerational projects an essential part of community programs.
"And thanks to the Border Trust funding, I believe this could have tentacles everywhere - and that it should spread and grow!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.