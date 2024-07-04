The Border Mail
Ties that bind us: stories between young and old build 'beautiful' communities

By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 4 2024 - 8:00pm
A digital storytelling project between Yackandandah school students and Yack Health residents has helped build meaningful connections between young and old. Picture supplied
A digital storytelling project between Yackandandah school students and Yack Health residents has helped build meaningful connections between young and old. Picture supplied

A digital story-telling project between school children and older adults is "transferring hope" and staving off loneliness for residents of Yackandandah.

