The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Five-time Bushies best and fairest winner gearing up for milestone

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 4 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Versatile Bushranger Kayde Surrey will reach his 200-match milestone with the club on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Versatile Bushranger Kayde Surrey will reach his 200-match milestone with the club on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

It will be a special day for the Surrey clan, especially Kayde when Beechworth hosts Yackandandah on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.