Firefighters at the scene of weatherboard house fire at Brocklesby

Firefighters are at the scene of a house blaze at Brocklesby.
Crews from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a small weatherboard home on the Howlong-Goombargana Road on Thursday afternoon.
An emergency call was made about 2.10pm during the July 4 blaze.
Fire and Rescue Superintendent Stewart Alexander said smoke was coming from the roof of the house.
There are at least two RFS trucks and one Fire and Rescue truck at the property.
The fire wasn't under control as of 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.