The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Firefighters at the scene of weatherboard house fire at Brocklesby

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 4 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Howlong-Goombargana Road at Brocklesby on Thursday. File photo
Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Howlong-Goombargana Road at Brocklesby on Thursday. File photo

Firefighters are at the scene of a house blaze at Brocklesby.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.