WEATHER WATCH: Border frosts set to continue, heavy falls may follow

During the last few days of June, heavy rain fell at places in the central west of Western Australia, particularly around Geraldton and Kalbarri, where rainfalls of up to 300 millimetres were recorded.
Other very wet Junes were recorded in 1890, 1923, 1945, 1951, 1964, 1965 and 1968.
The heavy rains from these wet months, after looking at the past records, did take up to a week or 10 days to reach our regions.
For instance, the heavy June rain in 1945, which first arrived in the central west on June 13, 1945, eventually reached our region by June 22, 1945. Thus, the recent heavy rain in Western Australia may not reach our region until about July 8.
Heavy rain has just fallen in the Goldfield regions. Laverton recorded 79 millimetres, the heaviest June rainfall since 1955 when 126 millimetres was recorded around June 11, 1955.
I do recall we had widespread heavy rain on June 17 and 18, 1955, and another short burst of rain about June 22 and June 23.
Melbourne recorded a very dry June of only 20 millimetres.
Out of 20 cases of very dry Junes dating back to 1840, there were only three that had heavy summer rains earlier in the year and then heavy April rain, which also happened this year. These three cases were in 1864, 1960 and 1974 and they were certainly very wet years in Victoria.
Currently, a very intense high pressure system is taking its place south of Tasmania and looks set to stay there for the rest of this week as it increases the central pressure to about 1045 millibars, which would be a record high barometric reading for Melbourne.
The highest ever barometer reading in Melbourne was 1041.7 millibars in May 1870, which actually led to well above average rain up to February 1871 in Victoria and NSW.
The intense high pressure systems sitting south of Tasmania will direct a light easterly airflow over our region, with further frosts up to the next weekend.
An upper level system, which had extended from Western Australia, had weakened the last couple of days but is now picking up strength and is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfalls to the western areas of Queensland and NSW and then spread into Victoria by about Monday, July 8.
