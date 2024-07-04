The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Border frosts set to continue, heavy falls may follow

By Peter Nelson
July 4 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy rain in Western Australia has often correlated to significant falls on the Border a week to 10 days later, which columnist Peter Nelson says could happen later in July. Picture by Mark Jesser
Heavy rain in Western Australia has often correlated to significant falls on the Border a week to 10 days later, which columnist Peter Nelson says could happen later in July. Picture by Mark Jesser

During the last few days of June, heavy rain fell at places in the central west of Western Australia, particularly around Geraldton and Kalbarri, where rainfalls of up to 300 millimetres were recorded.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.