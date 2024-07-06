'Grubby grave tax': cost of death could soon go up in the North East

Victorians may have to pay more in court fees after the death of a loved one, in a move opposed by a North East funeral director.
Probate fees for the processing of wills and distribution of a dead person's estate may increase under a review by the state government to help fund the Supreme Court and improve the quality of its services.
Wangaratta's North East Funerals owner John Haddrick said the move to increase fees was unfair in a cost of living crisis.
Mr Haddrick is a member of the Australian Funeral Directors Association which also supports his comments.
"Australian Funeral Directors Association members like North East Funerals are committed to the highest standards of care for bereaved families," he said.
"Of concern is when families are already struggling with rising living costs, this becomes just another cost families will be burdened with when they lose a loved one.
"With other states such as Queensland moving to cut cost of living expenses through measures such as halving public transport fees, the least the Victorian state government can do is wait until cost of living pressures ease before introducing any increase to probate fees.
"Any increase in fees should be incremental especially if there no discernible improvement to service."
The updated NSW Cemeteries and Crematoria levy also began on July 1, adding the costs of $41 per cremation, $63 per ash interment and $156 per burial for consumers.
The Australian Funeral Directors Association previously opposed the move.
"While the introduction of the NSW funeral levy will go towards funding greater regulation, hitting grieving families with an increased bill is not the way to go about it," Mr Haddrick said.
"Once again, families are already concerned about the cost of living, now they will also be concerned about the cost of dying, especially if the proposed changes to probate fees in Victoria go ahead.
"At times states do follow another's lead and, in this instance, we hope it has not created a precedent."
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley said the probate fee change was another excuse for making people pay.
"Death duties were abolished in 1981 because they were unfair," he said.
"People pay taxes all their life, they shouldn't have to pay again after they die with this grubby grave tax.
"Not even dying is enough to save Victorians from Labor taxes."
Mr Tilley said the move to increase probate fees was not about cost recovery.
"The Assistant Treasurer is on the record as supporting death duties and it looks like that's exactly what this is," he said.
"They might want to use weasel words like "cost recovery" to justify the increase, but Labor will now be getting 10 times the cost of managing probate in the state.
"For many, their estate is a nest egg to their children, a deposit for their own home but this is just ripping money out of their pockets too."
The probate fee changes' proposed aim is to improve the Supreme Court's ability to provide quality services and bring Victoria in line with fees in other states.
There are three options proposed by the Department of Justice and Community Safety in ways the fees can be changed.
The current probate fee in Victoria is $68.60 for estates valued at less than half a million dollars, but fees could rise to $261.30 for estates worth less than $250,000, $514.40 for estates worth between $250,000 and $500,000 and $1028.80 for those between $500,000 and $1 million.
Estates valued between $1 million and $2.5 million could cost $2563.80, $7185.20 for estates between $2.5 million and $5 million and $15,407.40 for those $5 million or more.
Community consultation about the proposed fees closes at 5pm, Friday, July 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.