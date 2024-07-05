'She's nearly dead': pair stomped, kicked unconscious girl near Wodonga park

A court has viewed shocking video footage of two young girls being stomped and kicked, with one of the victims suffering a potential lifelong injury in the Wodonga attack.
One offender, aged just 14 at the time, sobbed and was held by her mother as mobile footage of two severe bashings was played on Thursday, July 4.
"That's not you any more, that's not you any more," the mother said while cradling her daughter.
The first victim, who was on the road near Marimba Park on Garnet Circuit, yelled out "stop, please" and cried out for help before being punched and kicked unconscious by two girls.
She was "booted" even after she lost consciousness.
"She's nearly dead c---," one of the two attackers could be heard saying in the video.
The pair had punched and kicked the girl 23 times to her head and face in one of the videos while the girl was unconscious and making whimpering noises.
One attacker suggested "let's strip her naked".
Police arrested both offenders a short distance from the scene after the girl was left for dead on December 19, 2022.
The 14-year-old offender told police "she was scared, she was terrified of us".
When asked what her intentions were, she replied "to put her in hospital" and noted she had "punched her again and again".
That girl launched a similar attack on another victim near the WAVES pool on January 9 last year.
Video shown of that incident depicted the attacker demanding the victim kiss her shoe.
"Get on your f---ing knees and kiss my shoe," she demanded in the video.
"Just hurry up and f---ing kiss my shoe c---."
When she obliged, the girl kicked her to her face, causing her to fall to the ground, punched her five times, then stomped twice on her head.
Her iPhone 12 was smashed and thrown into a drain.
Video footage was posted online.
The attacker showed similar bravado towards police during questioning over the second incident.
"Get a screenshot of that," she said when shown an image of the girl kissing her shoe.
"I'm getting it printed."
The victim of that incident told the court in a statement she had trouble sleeping and felt she couldn't go outside.
Lawyer Marcel White said his client, now aged 15, had no criminal history and had changed since the offences.
"The person who's before you today for sentence has lost all such bravado and all such 'devil may care' attitude to what she's done," he told magistrate Ian Watkins.
"She's been a real mess at court today.
"She found listening to and viewing that footage unbearable, as it should be."
Mr White said as well as having no priors, his client hadn't committed further offences.
Police noted it was extreme violence that had caused horrific injuries to her victims.
Mr Watkins agreed the videos were confronting and distressing.
"You should make sure you never treat another human being like that ever again," he said.
"It was degrading and humiliating.
"These girls, they should be your mates, and you've treated them in the most appalling manner.
"You should make sure that never happens again."
The now 15-year-old girl was placed on a youth supervision order for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.