It looked extremely painful at the time and it's no wonder given the damage

Wangaratta defender Mark Anderson has revealed he suffered three broken ribs against Albury on June 1.
The pacy backman with the booming boot hasn't played in a month and will miss the next month for a totally different reason - he's on his honeymoon in the US.
"I went back with the flight of the ball and got a knee in my back, which broke three ribs," he explained.
"I've struggled to get back on, I've been sore since then."
Anderson was assisted from Albury Sportsground after the heavy collision.
He left last Monday on his honeymoon, two days after the Pies' extraordinary comeback win against North Albury in the wet.
Wangaratta trailed by 22 points with only 13 minutes left in the final quarter, yet somehow managed to kick four goals to snare a three-point thriller.
It was a remarkable effort and even moreso considering the long-term injuries to key players, including reigning best and fairest Daniel Sharrock, while top midfielder Alex Federico and gun defender Michael Bordignon are both overseas on separate trips.
Anderson will be the third player currently overseas.
"I'll be away for four weeks and will be back for 'Lavi' (Lavington on August 3)," he said just minutes after the win over North.
The O and M will host its third Indigenous Round on Saturday.
Lavington's home game against Albury is a standout match of the round.
The Panthers trail fifth-placed Albury by a win, so it's a pivotal moment as the pair targets a top five finish.
